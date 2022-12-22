UrduPoint.com

PPC Election Committee Holds Meeting

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 22, 2022 | 11:30 AM

PPC Election Committee holds meeting

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2022 ) :A meeting of the Election Committee, Peshawar Press Club (PPC) was held here with Chairman, Zulfikar Ali Shah in the chair the other day.

Members of the committee including Samin Jan, Khair-ur-Rehman, Safeerullah Khalil, Malik Qaiser and Rasool Dawar attended the meeting.

The Election Committee reviewed objections and appeals made by the members and candidates on nomination papers, said a press release issued here on Thursday.

The committee rejected the nomination papers of a candidate, Asim Shiraz for Governing Body seat due to his unavailability because of a foreign visit while the decision of the rejection of the nomination papers Arif Hayat for the office of general secretary was maintained.

A maximum number of 17 candidates have filed nominations for the coveted office of president, 30 for vice president, 26 for general secretary, 20 for joint secretary, 22 for finance secretary and record of 104 candidates have filed nominations for 10 seats of the Governing Body.

Nomination papers could be withdrawn before 6 p.m. on December 23 (Friday) which would be followed by the issuance of the final list of candidates.

Polling would be held on December 31 in Zubair Mir Hall of the press club from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

