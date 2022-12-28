PPC Election Committee to meet on Dec 29

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2022 ) :A meeting of the Election Committee, Peshawar Press Club (PPC) has been convened on Thursday at 5:00 pm, Chairman Zulfikar Ali Shah will preside over the meeting. All members of the committee have been requested to attend.

The meeting will finalize arrangements for the annual elections of the club, scheduled on December 31, 2022.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of the committee Zulfikar Ali Shah has stated that candidates can withdraw from the contest till tomorrow (Thursday) at 5:00 pm.