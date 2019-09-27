PPC General Body meets, approves recommendations of scrutiny committee

The meeting of General Body of Peshawar Press Club (PPC) here the other day approved recommendations of scrutiny committee to award membership to associate members besides and making new registration in PPC membership list

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2019 ) :The meeting of General Body of Peshawar Press Club (PPC) here the other day approved recommendations of scrutiny committee to award membership to associate members besides and making new registration in PPC membership list.

The meeting attended by PPC members, journalists expressed concern over forced dismissal of workers from print and electronic media houses by the owners in the name of financial losses.

The meeting decided to ban new membership registration for next five years however process of new members registered in 2019 would be completed up to 2023 as per constitution.

The meeting approved associate membership of 25 members and cancelled four associate memberships due to different reasons.

The General Body approved full membership to 15 candidates in 2020 and decided to award associate memberships to 26 journalists in year 2020. The body also terminated memberships of six associate members for 2020.

Similarly 39 new registrations of journalists for Press Club in 2019 were approved with rejection of four applications.

The meeting also axed membership of nine journalists and approved restoration of 13 members while transfer cases of two members were settled.