PPC Holds Art Exhibition Featuring Paintings On Violent Extremism

Thu 27th June 2019 | 10:12 PM

Pakistan Peace Collective (PPC), a project of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Thursday held a national exhibition of paintings at PNCA prepared by students from 24 universities across the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2019 ) :Pakistan Peace Collective (PPC), a project of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Thursday held a national exhibition of paintings at PNCA prepared by students from 24 universities across the country.

Conceived and executed under PPC's District Level Engagement Program (DLEP), the exhibition highlighted the need for intervention in four thematic areas; promoting safer charity, interfaith harmony, tolerance and enhancing resilience in the society to prevail in the long fight against violent extremism.

Prime Minister's Special Assistant for Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Aashiq Awan inaugurated the event as the chief guest at the Pakistan National Council of Arts (PNCA).

Talking to APP, PNCA Director VAD, Amna Pataudi said this exhibition received over 3000 entries from across the country and a jury of distinguished judges selected the best among them for display at PNCA.

She said universities that participated in this event included National College of Arts Rawalpindi, Fatima Jinnah University Rawalpindi, Institute of Arts and Designs University Jamshoro, Sardar Bahadur Khan Women University Quetta and Karachi school of Arts.

The exhibition attracted crowds of art enthusiasts who expressed profound appreciation for the talent, drive and imagination of the young artists, who gave out important messages for peace, harmony and resilience against extremism through the paint and brush.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Prime Minister's Special Assistant for Information and Broadcasting, Dr. Firdous Aashiq Awan said a picture worth a thousand words adding she said fine arts was an effective source of expression.

She emphasized on the need of educating the future generations about all forms of knowledge and media of expression. "Such exhibitions promote the softer image of the country on international level", she added.

Chief Executive Officer, Pakistan Peace Collective (PPC) Shabbir Anwar informed the audience about his organization's initiatives aimed at peace building and countering terrorism and violent extremism in the country.

He hoped that the event will work towards achieving PPC's long term ambition of recreating a peaceful and harmonious Pakistan. He thanked the participants and guests for making the event a success.

While addressing the audience Director PNCA, Jamal Shah, said that art has long been known as a medium of conveying human emotion, aspiration and experiences.

"The excellent art pieces displayed in this exhibition are reflective of how our younger generation has been able to make their artistic endeavours noticed and deliver constructive messages for societal wellbeing", he added.

The top three best painting chosen by the jury were given cash prizes and certificates of appreciation.

PPC's District Level Engagement Program (DLEP) reaches out to different sections of the society to sensitize them against violent extremism and terrorism.

The art exhibition is an extension of its student engagement program in universities from Gilgit to Quetta which is held every year. The event will be open to public from June 30th.

