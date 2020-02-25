UrduPoint.com
PPC Holds Orientation Seminar For Women Entrepreneurs

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Tue 25th February 2020 | 09:32 PM

PPC holds orientation seminar for women entrepreneurs

Pakistan Peace Collective (PPC), a project of Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and National Heritage Tuesday here arranged a seminar titled 'Harmony for Peace in Pakistan' for Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry (WCCI).

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2020 ) :Pakistan Peace Collective (PPC), a project of Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and National Heritage Tuesday here arranged a seminar titled 'Harmony for Peace in Pakistan' for Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry (WCCI).

The seminar among others was participated by members of women chambers, MPAs including Wilson Wazir, Rabia Basri and Zeenat Bibi, Pakistan Broadcasting Association, women entrepreneurs and businessmen.

Khurram Shahzad and Zahid Usman of PPC informed the participants about 'Haq sy Haqdar' campaign. They said that about Rs554 billion were being spent under charity head on various schemes.

They said donors should ensure that charity money was spend on welfare of deserving and poor adding that it would help eliminate the chances of channelizing charity money to non-deserving people.

President Women Chamber, Rukhsana Nadir and President Chamber of Commerce and Industries, Maqsood Anwar Pervaiz appreciated awareness and orientation giving efforts of the PPC and said that business community has already ensured that charities money should reach to targeted people.

MPA, Wilson Wazir highlighted efforts of the PPC for promoting interfaith harmony and said that awareness creating efforts of the PPC has brought significant change in behavior and attitude of the people.

Rabia Basri said that provincial legislature has passed Charity Bill under which steps would be taken to identify the deserving people to get charity money. She said that PPC should be supported in its awareness creating efforts.

At the end a question hour session was held wherein participants vowed to be part of the campaign being initiated by PPC for people's orientation.

