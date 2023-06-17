DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2023 ) :Pakistan Pharmacy Council (PPC) has increased 60 seats of students for admissions in the Faculty of Pharmacy in Gomal University, Dera Ismail Khan.

According to a press release issued here, the number of admission seats was increased by the PPC due to the special efforts of Gomal University Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Shakib Ullah and Dean Faculty of Pharmacy Dr. Barkat Ali. A notification has also been issued in this regard.

According to a notification issued by PPC Acting Secretary Dr. Tanveer Ahmed Siddiqui, formal approval has been given to increase 60 seats of students for 30 each in morning and evening programs in the Faculty of Pharmacy of Gomal University.

After this increase, 200 students including 100 each in morning and the evening programs will be able to take admission in the Faculty of Pharmacy of Gomal University.

The Gomal University VC congratulated all the teachers, officers, employees and students of the varsity on this occasion.

He said was of the view that by increasing 60 seats in the Faculty of Pharmacy would benefit a number of students besides helping the university to improve its financial condition.

He lauded the role of Dean Faculty of Pharmacy Dr. Barkat Ali and his team in this success, saying, he pay tribute to them.

He expressed the hope that all the teachers, officers and employees of Gomal University would play their due role for the development and prosperity of the university.