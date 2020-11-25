UrduPoint.com
PPC Mobile Van Blow In Hyderabad To Create Awareness Of COVID-19 SOPs

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 25th November 2020 | 10:30 PM

PPC Mobile Van blow in Hyderabad to create awareness of COVID-19 SOPs

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2020 ) :In order to create awareness among the general public regarding COVID-19, Pakistan Peace Collective Mobile Van on Wednesday started patrolling in different areas of Hyderabad.  While receiving the Mobile Van, Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro had termed it a best source of creating awareness about viral infection.

The consultant of Pakistan Peace Collective Aftab Ali Umrani briefed the DC about awareness campaign launched by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting for creating awareness about COVID-19 threat and the preventive measures against the pandemic.  Pakistan Peace Collective mobile van passed through different areas of Hyderabad where citizens had accorded it a warm welcome.

The mobile van would also visit other cities of Sindh to create awareness about COVID-19 among the general public. 

