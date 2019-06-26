PPC organizes capacity workshop for government officials

(@FahadShabbir)

A two-day capacity building workshop on 'Strategic Communication & Media Engagement' for the 83rd Batch of civil service officers of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government concluded at the Pakistan Provincial Services Academy (PPSA) here Wednesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2019 ) :A two-day capacity building workshop on 'Strategic Communication & Media Engagement' for the 83rd Batch of civil service officers of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government concluded at the Pakistan Provincial Services academy (PPSA) here Wednesday.

The training workshop was organized by 'Pakistan Peace Collective' (PPC), a research and communication project of the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting. The workshop aimed to refine the skills and understanding of the participants about the significance of media interaction during crisis situations. The participants of the workshop comprised of 34 senior government officials.

The sessions on the concluding day of the training were designed to sensitize the participants with the Emerging Trends & Challenges in the use of Digital Media by identifying fake news.

Mrs. Farah Hamid Khan, Director General (DG) PPSA and Mian Shabir Anwar, CEO PPC in their concluding remarks elaborated upon the significance of the training workshop in refining the skills of the participants to cooperate with the media during any crises situation.

The training module for the said workshop was designed to enhance the capacity of the government officials by utilizing appropriate media management techniques and language set to promote public resilience against violent extremism.