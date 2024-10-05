Open Menu

PPC, PIC Arranges Free Cardiology Medical Camp For Journalist Fraternity

Umer Jamshaid Published October 05, 2024 | 09:36 PM

Peshawar Press Club (PPC) in collaboration with Peshawar Institute of Cardiology (PIC) here Saturday arranged a free cardiology medical camp for journalists and their families

Qualified medical professionals of PIC examined more than 150 journalists and their families. Various diagnostic tests were also conducted and free medicines were given to patients while some patients are advised to visit PIC for further investigations.

Speaking on the occasion, Director PIC, Dr.

Shahkar Ahmad Shah told that about 20 million people are falling prey to various kinds of heart related ailments annually. He said that heart diseases could be avoided by eating healthy diet, spending time in physical activities and adopting a healthy lifestyle.

President Peshawar Press Club, Arshad Aziz Malik appreciated administration of PIC for arranging free medical camp and presented shield to doctors and staff. He also expressed gratitude to PIC spokesperson, Riffat Anjum for her cooperation to hold the camp.

