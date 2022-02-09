UrduPoint.com

PPC Scrutiny Committee Meeting Held

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 09, 2022 | 01:56 PM

A meeting of the scrutiny committee of the Peshawar Press Club (PPC) was held here on Wednesday to consider the process of fair and transparent membership

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2022 ) :A meeting of the scrutiny committee of the Peshawar Press Club (PPC) was held here on Wednesday to consider the process of fair and transparent membership.

The meeting was chaired by Chairman Committee Samin Jan in which besides Prince Fahad General Secretary PPC Irfan Khan, Rasool Dawar, Emad Waheed, Aziz Buner, and other members participated.

It was decided at the meeting that the applications of the new members would be discussed at the next meeting on 19th February at 11 am while this year the whole process of scrutiny would be completed.

It was also decided in the meeting that if any member has any objection against any member of PPC, he can apply while his name will be kept confidential.

