PPC's Office Bearers Condemn Firing Over Journalist's Home In Charsadda

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 26th February 2021 | 07:10 PM

PPC's office bearers condemn firing over journalist's home in Charsadda

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2021 ) :President Peshawar Press Club, Muhammad Riaz and General Secretary, Imran Bukhari have expressed strong condemnation over a incident of firing by some unknown persons on the house of Alif Khan Sherpao, a journalist in Charsadda district.

In a press statement issued here on Friday, both the office bearers of PPC have demanded of DPO Charsadda and D.I.G Mardan to forthwith take action against the persons involved in firing attack and arrest them.

They also demanded of IGP KP to issue directives for ensuring safety of Alif Khan Sherpao and other journalists of Charsadda district.

More Stories From Pakistan

