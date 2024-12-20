PPD discussion shares insights for crafting sustainable solutions to empower women

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2024) In a ground breaking effort to foster economic empowerment and inclusivity, the Centre for Governance and Public Accountability (CGPA), in collaboration with the Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry (WCCI) Abbottabad, convened an impactful Public-Private Dialogue (PPD).

This event engaged participants in dynamic discussions, exchanging insights on overcoming challenges, unlocking growth opportunities, and crafting sustainable solutions to empower women entrepreneurs as pivotal drivers of economic progress in the region.

Project Manager, Khalfan Khattak emphasized CGPA's steadfast dedication to empowering women’s chambers of commerce by creating a supportive ecosystem that fosters participatory democracy and unlocks sustainable opportunities for women-led enterprises at the provincial level.

He highlighted the organization's vision to bridge the gap between policy and practice, ensuring that women entrepreneurs have access to the tools, networks, and platforms necessary to drive economic transformation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Chief Guest, Deputy Commissioner Capt (R) Sana Ullah delivered a compelling address, highlighting the transformative potential of the government's initiatives and the role of local administration in driving economic growth.

He emphasized the critical need for fostering a business environment that is inclusive and supportive, particularly for women entrepreneurs, who play a pivotal role in the socio-economic advancement of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Capt (R) Sana Ullah shed light on key reforms under the Chief Minister’s Reforms Agenda and the KP Urban Policy 2030, aimed at streamlining regulatory processes and creating an enabling ecosystem for businesses.

He underscored importance of progressive measures to ensure sustainable economic growth at district and regional levels while providing equitable opportunities for all stakeholders.

Recognizing the challenges faced by women-led businesses, Deputy Commissioner announced his commitment to enhancing visibility and accessibility for women entrepreneurs.

Ms. Saima Rizwan founder president WCCI highlighted the indispensable role of women’s chambers in driving local revenue generation.

She appealed to government for allocation of permanent office space and resolution of longstanding licensing issues with the federal DGTO, emphasizing that these measures are crucial for the chamber’s stability and effectiveness in supporting women-led businesses. She also stressed for separate business hub and expo Bazar for women in the district.

Speaking on the occasion, Ms. Amna Sharif, Deputy Commissioner Inland Revenue, FBR, emphasized the pivotal role of the Federal board of Revenue (FBR) in fostering economic growth through effective tax collection. She encouraged women entrepreneurs to formalize their businesses by registering with the FBR, highlighting the numerous benefits and incentives available to them.

Mr. Rashid Aman, Provincial Chief of the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA), shed light on the pressing needs of start-ups and small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

During a panel discussion ex MPA Amna Sardar, Muhammad Abid Director ADA and Ms Azra Jamal of TDAP underscored WCCI’s pivotal role in creating an inclusive economic landscape by facilitating women-led businesses in overcoming barriers such as limited market access, regulatory hurdles, and lack of financial resources.

Chairperson FAFEN, Mukhtar Javed, addressed the forum, emphasizing the critical importance of empowering women politically and electorally to strengthen participatory democracy in the country.

He highlighted that increased representation and active engagement of women in political processes are essential for fostering an inclusive democratic framework.