UrduPoint.com

PPDA Hands Over 5 Couches, Medicines, Equipment To ATH Thelasemia Daycare Center

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 13th December 2021 | 08:44 PM

PPDA hands over 5 couches, medicines, equipment to ATH Thelasemia Daycare Center

Pakistan Petroleum Dealers Association (PPDA) on Monday donated five couches, medicines and equipment worth millions of rupees to the first ever Thelasemia Daycare Center at Ayub Teaching Hospital (ATH) Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2021 ) :Pakistan Petroleum Dealers Association (PPDA) on Monday donated five couches, medicines and equipment worth millions of rupees to the first ever Thelasemia Daycare Center at Ayub Teaching Hospital (ATH) Abbottabad.

The donation was made by coordinator Savelife Thelasemia Children Pakistan (STCP) Tariq Khan Tanooli on behalf of PPDA and handed it over to the in-charge Thelasemia Daycare Center and head of the Pathology department Dr. Naeema Afzal.

While talking to the media on the occasion Dr. Naeema Afzal said Thelasemai daycare center was a dream for the children of Hazara division.

She said Thelasemia was a dangerous disease and poor parents always sought help for the treatment of their children, adding, role of philanthropist for this kind of children was quite important She expressed her gratitude to STCP and PPDA for their support for the children.

Dr. Naeema Afzal said for the audit of the daycare center they would form a Thelasemia board comprising hospital and civil society members while the finance department would also be added to the board.

On the occasion representative of the Pakistan Petroleum Dealers Association and coordinator STCP Tariq Khan Tanilo while talking to the media said after a long struggle they had successfully established a Thelasemia care center at ATH.

He said role of all concerned persons was commendable, adding they would continue their role for the provision of medicines and equipment to the Thelasemia children.

Related Topics

Pakistan Poor Abbottabad Civil Society Media All Million

Recent Stories

Dubai Customs celebrates winning DGE’s Elite Awa ..

Dubai Customs celebrates winning DGE’s Elite Award 2020-2021

1 hour ago
 Faisalabad Electric Supply Company issues shutdown ..

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company issues shutdown program

2 minutes ago
 UN organises Public Service Awards ceremony in UAE

UN organises Public Service Awards ceremony in UAE

1 hour ago
 Governor briefs PM on his UK, Turkey visits

Governor briefs PM on his UK, Turkey visits

2 minutes ago
 156 new corona cases detected, no death reported

156 new corona cases detected, no death reported

2 minutes ago
 Mahmood Khan launches 'One-Window Business Portal' ..

Mahmood Khan launches 'One-Window Business Portal'

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.