PPDA hands over 5 couches, medicines, equipment to ATH Thelasemia Daycare Center

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2021 ) :Pakistan Petroleum Dealers Association (PPDA) on Monday donated five couches, medicines and equipment worth millions of rupees to the first ever Thelasemia Daycare Center at Ayub Teaching Hospital (ATH) Abbottabad.

The donation was made by coordinator Savelife Thelasemia Children Pakistan (STCP) Tariq Khan Tanooli on behalf of PPDA and handed it over to the in-charge Thelasemia Daycare Center and head of the Pathology department Dr. Naeema Afzal.

While talking to the media on the occasion Dr. Naeema Afzal said Thelasemai daycare center was a dream for the children of Hazara division.

She said Thelasemia was a dangerous disease and poor parents always sought help for the treatment of their children, adding, role of philanthropist for this kind of children was quite important She expressed her gratitude to STCP and PPDA for their support for the children.

Dr. Naeema Afzal said for the audit of the daycare center they would form a Thelasemia board comprising hospital and civil society members while the finance department would also be added to the board.

On the occasion representative of the Pakistan Petroleum Dealers Association and coordinator STCP Tariq Khan Tanilo while talking to the media said after a long struggle they had successfully established a Thelasemia care center at ATH.

He said role of all concerned persons was commendable, adding they would continue their role for the provision of medicines and equipment to the Thelasemia children.