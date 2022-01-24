PPDA reference: Court allows acquittal applications of five co-accused

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2022 ) :An accountability court on Monday allowed acquittal applications, filed by five co-accused in a corruption reference of Punjab Power Development Authority (PPDA).

In a written order, released here on Monday, Accountability Court Judge Nasim Ahmad Virk allowed the acquittal applications of accused Samina Ikram, Ahsan Ikram, , Farjad Ikram, Umar Shamshad and Muhammad usman Khan in the matter.The court noted that the main accused Ikram Naveed, who was PPDA's Financial officer, misused his powers and transferred Rs 34 million to the accounts of his relatives. The court observed that the accused had made a plea bargain and the loss caused to national exchequer had been recovered.

Therefore, the acquittal applications were allowed as all the five co-accused were relatives of Ikram and there was no chance of sentence to them.

The court had already declared Imran Ali Yousaf and Rabia Imran, son-in-law and daughter of Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif, as proclaimed offenders under Section 87 of CrPC in the reference.

The court had also issued their perpetual arrest warrants, besides attaching their moveable and immoveable property under Section 88 of CrPC.