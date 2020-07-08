UrduPoint.com
PPDB Approves Installation Of 33 Small Hydroelectric Power Plants: FCCI President

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2020 ) :The Punjab Power Development board (PPDB) has approved installation of 33 small hydroelectric power plants at canal heads across the province.

This was disclosed by Muhammad Sikandar Azam Khan, the President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI), after attending the 58th meeting of the PPDB in which he participated through zoom.

Chairperson Mrs Irum Bukhari, Additional Chief Secretary Energy, chaired the meeting.

Sikandar Azam Khan said that Punjab had a comprehensive network of canals for irrigation purposes.

The PPDB has identified 33 points for installation of small hydroelectric power plants.

Out of these seven points were present in district Faisalabad.

He also mentioned 1.1-MW hydroelectric power plant which was installed by Sir Ganga Ram in 1925.

He said the PPDB should also review this model to exploit the potential of existing canals.

He said the Punjab government was also contemplating to undertake waste to energy projectsin six major cities of the province.

