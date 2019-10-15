UrduPoint.com
PPDWP Approves 11 Development Schemes

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 15th October 2019 | 08:23 PM

PPDWP approves 11 development schemes

The Punjab Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) has approved 11 development schemes of Roads and Regional Planning sectors at an estimated cost of Rs 16,722.943 million

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2019 ) :The Punjab Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) has approved 11 development schemes of Roads and Regional Planning sectors at an estimated cost of Rs 16,722.943 million.

The schemes were approved in the 17th meeting of the PDWP of the current fiscal year 2019-20, and presided over by Chairman P&D board Habib-ur-Rehman Gilani.

All members of the Planning & Development Board, provincial secretaries of departments concerned, Assistant Chief Coordination Syed Naveed Iqbal and other senior officers also attended the meeting.

The approved schemes included: Dulisation of Dina-Mangla Road, Length 12.83 km, District Jhelum at the cost of Rs 1,344.770 million, dualisation of Sargodha-Mianwali Road (Phase-I) from 267.37 km to 300.18 km, length=32.81 km, district Mianwali, at the cost of Rs 6,667.823 million, dualisation of Muzaffargarh Road (Jauharbad Chowk Girote), Length 25.25 km in district Khushab at the cost of Rs 2,210.445 million, Construction of road from Dhulla to Mangwal, district Chakwal, Length 18 km (revised) at the cost of Rs 884.

828 million, widening/ improvement of road from Kotla Haji Shah to Laskani Wala via Basti Shadu Khan, Length 27.50 km, district Layyah at the cost of Rs 626.823 million, dualisation of metalled road from Sher Shah Bye Pass (N-70) to M-4 Motorway along Sikenderabad distributory, Length 6 km, district Multan at the cost of Rs 598.429 million, dualisation/ improvement of Multan Maital Road, Length 21 km (Phase-I) from km No. 0.00 to 10.10 km 10.10 km, Multan, rehabilitation and widening/ improvement of roads, Rahim Yar Khan at the cost of Rs 499.998 million, construction of Link Road from GT Road to Sialkot Lahore Motorway Eminabad to Lahore Sialkot Motorway in district Gujranwala L 14.17 km at the cost of Rs 711.871 million, dualisation of Sialkot-Pasrur Road, Length 27.35 km (Phase-I) km No. 0/0 to 14/60, Length 14.60 km in District Sialkot at the cost of Rs 1,993.166 million and Third Party Validation (TPV) of Rural Accessibility Programme (RAP) Naya Pakistan Manzilyen Asan (PC-II) at the cost of Rs. 226.350 million.

