PPE Distributed Among Doctors, Sanitary Staff Of Civil Hospital

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 06th April 2020 | 07:30 PM

PPE distributed among doctors, sanitary staff of civil hospital

SANGHAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2020 ) :In order to adopt precautionary measures to combat deadly virus, Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) were distributed among doctors and protective kits were provided to sanitary staff here on Monday.

According to details, district coordinator of Research and development foundation (RDF) Pardeep Kumar handed over protective material to district health officer (DHO) Dr Vishnu Raam including 11 kits for civil hospital Sanghar, 10 for taluka hospital Khipro and 4 for taluka hospital Tando were provided. Similarly 250 safety kits were also distributed among sanitary workers in Civil hospital as well as in city areas.

DHO Dr. Wishno Ram said that it was our collective responsibility to defeat the fatal disease by adopting precautionary measures and strictly with the orders of sindh government about lockdown administered in the province.

