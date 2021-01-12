PPE kits distributed among doctors, paramedics of Civil Hospital

(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2021 ) :Personal Protective Equipment kits were distributed among doctors and paramedical staff of Civil Hospital Bahawalpur who are fighting against COVID-19 pandemic on the frontline.

Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Muzaffar Khan Sial gave away PPE kits to the doctors and paramedics.

Medical Superintendent Civil Hospital Bahawlapur Dr Rana Muhammad Yousuf, Medical Superintendent Bahawal Victoria Hospital Dr Aslam Malik, Chief Executive Officer District Health Authority Bahawalpur Dr Aurangzaib, Additional Deputy Commissioner General Aamir Khichi and others attended the function.

The speakers appreciated the efforts of doctors and paramedical staff in their fight against the pandemic and said that the kits will help them in keeping themselves safe from the fatal virus.