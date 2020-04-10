PPEs provided to hospitals for doctors to quell the pandemic virus in Balochistan: Saleh Nasir

Chairman of Distribution and Supervision PDMA Committee COVID-19, Saleh Nasir on Friday said wealthy, national and non-governmental organizations (NGOs) are taking part in assisting hit people through Balochistan government's formed committee during lockdown

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2020 ) :Chairman of Distribution and Supervision PDMA Committee COVID-19, Saleh Nasir on Friday said wealthy, national and non-governmental organizations (NGOs) are taking part in assisting hit people through Balochistan government's formed committee during lockdown.

He expressed these views while providing medical equipment for various hospitals of province form warehouse of Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA).

Special Secretary Health Zafar Abbasi, Additional Secretary Health Nasir Qaisar Khan Nasir, Additional Secretary Health Zeshan, PDMA Director Faisal Panizai, member of Distribution Committee Zaheer Baloch and other officers were also present on the occasion.

He said Personnel Protective Equipments (PPEs) were provided to paramedical staffs, despite needy people are being helped in respective areas of province by donors of these welfare organizations and affluent in their supervisions.

Chairman Distribution and Supervision PDMA Committee COVID-19 Saleh Nasir said that in the light of the Supreme Court order and the Prime Minister of Pakistan also emphasized on providing all necessary equipment for the protection of doctors and medical staff while the provincial government had already decided to take measures in this regard to cope the spread of the virus.

"So now the government is distributing all items on emergency basis to the quarantine centers of hospitals including Sheikh Zayed Hospital, Civil Syndrome Hospital, Bolan Medical Complex, Fatima Jinnah Chest Hospital Benazir Bhutto Shaheed Murriabad Hospital, Mufti Mehmood Hospital Kuchlak, Helper Eye Hospital Quetta, and Children's Hospital Quetta", he said.

The official said medical items including PPE Safety Kits, PPE Suits, face masks, protective gloves and infra-Red thermometers contents are provided to the hospitals so that the best possible safeguards could be ensured for doctors and medical staffs to deal the coronavirus.

He said provincial government was taking imperative measures to support unprivileged people across province, saying that NGOs and wealthy are taking part by giving donation for needy people including daily wagers under lockdown.

Saleh also appreciated efforts of the NGOs and affluent people for taking part to help common people in difficult situation in wake of the coronavirus.