UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PPF Adopting New Technology To Meet Latest Advancements

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 17th December 2020 | 05:10 PM

PPF adopting new technology to meet latest advancements

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2020 ) :Pakistan Post Foundation (PPF) is adopting new technology to meet the latest challenges and advancements, with modern techniques and equipment.

A senior official of PPF Press Division told APP that the foundation is operating from three cities with a general printing facility in Islamabad, Karachi and a state of the art digital and variable data printing facility in Lahore.

During the recent years the Foundation has succeeded in the installation of a wide range of highly sophisticated printing and supporting equipment, involved in the printing of the following documents commeorative Postage Stamps, Tax and Revenue Stamps, Election & Postal Stationery, Utility Bills & Variable Data Printing, Magnetic Cards and Toll Ticket, Barcodes and Computerised Stationery, Waterproof Coupons and cheque books with MICR numbering and envelopes (Wallet/Pocket) with and without window.

PPF is also offering high-speed data printing facility at it's all stations, capable of handling 500,000 images in a day.

Related Topics

Karachi Election Lahore Islamabad Technology Pakistan Post All From

Recent Stories

'You can't bulldoze show of hands through Presiden ..

29 minutes ago

More Than 50% of Moldovans Oppose Country's Access ..

22 minutes ago

Under training judicial officers from KPK calls on ..

26 minutes ago

FCCI welcomes induction of Castro as minister

26 minutes ago

Head of European Council to Self-Isolate After Con ..

26 minutes ago

Putin Says Media Campaign on His Inner Circle Aime ..

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.