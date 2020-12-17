PPF adopting new technology to meet latest advancements

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2020 ) :Pakistan Post Foundation (PPF) is adopting new technology to meet the latest challenges and advancements, with modern techniques and equipment.

A senior official of PPF Press Division told APP that the foundation is operating from three cities with a general printing facility in Islamabad, Karachi and a state of the art digital and variable data printing facility in Lahore.

During the recent years the Foundation has succeeded in the installation of a wide range of highly sophisticated printing and supporting equipment, involved in the printing of the following documents commeorative Postage Stamps, Tax and Revenue Stamps, Election & Postal Stationery, Utility Bills & Variable Data Printing, Magnetic Cards and Toll Ticket, Barcodes and Computerised Stationery, Waterproof Coupons and cheque books with MICR numbering and envelopes (Wallet/Pocket) with and without window.

PPF is also offering high-speed data printing facility at it's all stations, capable of handling 500,000 images in a day.