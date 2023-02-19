PPF calls applications for Media Safety Fellowship program

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2023 ) :The Pakistan Press Foundation (PPF) called applications for Media Safety Fellowships program to promote freedom of expression and support media professionals in producing stories on media safety and impunity in Pakistan.

Selected fellows would work under the supervision of a senior journalist who will act as the Project Editor, said a press release issued here Sunday.

During the fellowship program, each fellow would have to produce six stories for publication or broadcast in national media organizations.

The participants would also be awarded an honorarium of up to Rs 60, 000.

The deadline for submission of applications is February 26.