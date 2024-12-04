PPF Crackdowns On Fish Frying Points, Imposes Heavy Fines
Faizan Hashmi Published December 04, 2024 | 02:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2024) In a continued effort to ensure the quality of fish, Punjab food Authority (PFA)
has intensified its inspection campaign against frying fish points across the province.
PFA DG Asim Javed led an inspection in the provincial capital on Wednesday,
overseeing the quality control process at various fish frying establishments.
During the campaign, a total of 1,529 fish frying points across Punjab were
checked and fines of over Rs 3.8 million were imposed on 280 establishments.
As part of the operation, three points were shutdown for frying fish in used oil.
Additionally, 630 liters of used oil and one maund of spoiled fish were seized
and disposed of.
As many as 1,080 points were issued notices to ensure higher standards.
The inspection covered key districts, including 168 points in Lahore Division,
156 in Faisalabad, 84 in Sahiwal, 166 in Rawalpindi, and 216 in Gujranwala.
In other areas, 256 points in Sargodha, 211 in Dera Ghazi Khan, 127 in Multan,
and 145 in Bahawalpur were also inspected.
DG Asim Javed stated that several fish frying points were shutdown due to
violations, including the use of rancid oil, unhygienic conditions, and improper
storage of fish in blue drums with chemicals and spices. He stressed that using
recycled oil for frying fish was a serious health hazard which would not be tolerated.
