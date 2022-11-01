UrduPoint.com

PPF Horrifies Over Death Of Female Reporter

Sumaira FH Published November 01, 2022 | 10:21 PM

PPF horrifies over death of female reporter

Pakistan Press Foundation (PPF) was horrified at the death of a female reporter of a television channel in a tragic accident while covering a political procession

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2022 ) : Pakistan Press Foundation (PPF) was horrified at the death of a female reporter of a television channel in a tragic accident while covering a political procession.

PPF urged national media associations including the Pakistan Federal Unions of Journalists, Pakistan Broadcasters Association, Association of Electronic Media Editors and news Directors, All Pakistan Newspaper Society, Council of Pakistan Newspaper Editors, and Editors for Safety, to develop effective guidelines for the safety of media while covering civic, political and terrorist activities.

These media associations must also establish monitoring mechanisms to ensure that these safety guidelines are adhered to by their members.

PPF stressed that the Primary responsibility for the safety of journalists lies with their employers. Under the Protection of Journalists and Media Professionals Act, 2021 employers are legally responsible for providing insurance as well as appropriate "adequate and effective training" to their staff. No media employer in Pakistan is fulfilling those legal obligations.

Related Topics

Pakistan Accident Terrorist Media TV All

Recent Stories

Minister urges PTI to come for dialogue, avoid agi ..

Minister urges PTI to come for dialogue, avoid agitation

2 minutes ago
 Cavusoglu, Lavrov Discuss Situation Around Grain D ..

Cavusoglu, Lavrov Discuss Situation Around Grain Deal - Turkish Foreign Ministry

2 minutes ago
 Russian Sailors on Historical Boat Replica Pilgrim ..

Russian Sailors on Historical Boat Replica Pilgrim Complete Trip From Alaska to ..

2 minutes ago
 WHO Still Considering Monkeypox Outbreak as Intern ..

WHO Still Considering Monkeypox Outbreak as International Emergency

13 minutes ago
 Rapper Takeoff, member of Migos, shot dead at 28

Rapper Takeoff, member of Migos, shot dead at 28

13 minutes ago
 Justice Athar Minallah inaugurates Islamabad's fir ..

Justice Athar Minallah inaugurates Islamabad's first judicial complex

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.