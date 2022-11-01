PPF horrifies over death of female reporter

Pakistan Press Foundation (PPF) was horrified at the death of a female reporter of a television channel in a tragic accident while covering a political procession

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2022 ) : Pakistan Press Foundation (PPF) was horrified at the death of a female reporter of a television channel in a tragic accident while covering a political procession.

PPF urged national media associations including the Pakistan Federal Unions of Journalists, Pakistan Broadcasters Association, Association of Electronic Media Editors and news Directors, All Pakistan Newspaper Society, Council of Pakistan Newspaper Editors, and Editors for Safety, to develop effective guidelines for the safety of media while covering civic, political and terrorist activities.

These media associations must also establish monitoring mechanisms to ensure that these safety guidelines are adhered to by their members.

PPF stressed that the Primary responsibility for the safety of journalists lies with their employers. Under the Protection of Journalists and Media Professionals Act, 2021 employers are legally responsible for providing insurance as well as appropriate "adequate and effective training" to their staff. No media employer in Pakistan is fulfilling those legal obligations.