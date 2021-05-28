UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PPF Invites Journalists For Investigative Reporting Fellowships Program

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 28th May 2021 | 07:34 PM

PPF invites journalists for Investigative Reporting Fellowships program

Pakistan Press Foundation (PPF) has invited applications for the PPF Investigative Reporting Fellowships

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2021 ) : Pakistan Press Foundation (PPF) has invited applications for the PPF Investigative Reporting Fellowships.

The fellowships aim to facilitate Pakistani journalists to produce investigative reports that meet the professional, ethical and legal standards. PPF will provide support to journalists, to professionally investigate and report on issues relating to human rights, transparency, environment, inequity, governance and corruption, a PPF statement issued on Friday said. .

The fellowships will include honorarium of up to sixty thousand rupees (Rs. 60,000), capacity building workshops as well as editorial and technical support.

Selected participants will work under the supervision of a senior journalist who will act as project editor during the term of the fellowship. Each fellow will be expected to produce six stories during this fellowship program.

Journalists with a minimum experience of three years working for print, television, radio and online media can apply for the fellowships Female journalists are encouraged to apply.

The criteria for female journalists and journalists from Baluchistan, FATA, Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Kashmir may be relaxed for otherwise qualified applicants.

The duration of the fellowship is three months.

Please send the following, in English or Urdu, Saturday, June 5, 2021 to be considered for the award of the fellowships.

1. Fellowship application form in either English or urdu language 2. Professional resume/CV 3. Links or clippings of at least three articles that were published or aired in the last twelve months.

Applications should be sent to fellowships@pakistanpressfoundation.org Application form are also available online at the links below: Application form in English: https://www.pakistanpressfoundation.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/05/PPF-Investigative-Reporting-Fellowship-Application-Form.docxApplication form in Urdu:https://www.pakistanpressfoundation.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/05/PPF-Investigative-Reporting-Fellowship-Application-Form-Urdu.docx

Related Topics

Pakistan Corruption FATA Azad Jammu And Kashmir May June Media TV From

Recent Stories

NDMA member visits Rescue-1122 headquarters, acade ..

6 minutes ago

Russia Very Keen to Engage With US on Any Issues o ..

6 minutes ago

CCoP reviews progress on privatization of NPPMCL

6 minutes ago

PTI leaders stage protest against police for its a ..

6 minutes ago

Inayatullah Wasim given additional charge of MD UA ..

10 minutes ago

National Netball Championship to start from June 2 ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.