PPF organises seminar to ensure establishment of commission for protection of journalists

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 13, 2024 | 04:40 PM
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2024) Pakistan Press Foundation (PPF) Thursday organised a seminar at Abbottabad Press Club to ensure the establishment of a commission for the protection of journalists.
The seminar was attended by political and social figures, law enforcement officers, representatives from district high courts, civil societies, human rights organizations, and journalists' associations. The seminar aimed to advocate for the formation of a commission for the protection of journalists under the newly proposed Protection of Journalists Act.
Trainers from the Pakistan Press Foundation, Lala Hassan and organiser Naveed Akram Abbasi briefed participants on the importance of joint efforts for establishing the commission once the Journalists Protection Act is approved.
PML-N Member of Provincial Assembly Amina Sardar expressed confidence in the assembly’s role in supporting journalists’ rights during the seminar.
The seminar provided a platform for members of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, law enforcement officers and representatives from various social and political organisations to share their perspectives. Key discussions revolved around the provisions of the Journalists Protection Act 2021, emphasising the need for legal measures to establish the commission and address journalists' grievances effectively.
Participants pledged legal support for the immediate formation of the commission, including the filing of a petition in the High Court.
