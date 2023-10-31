Open Menu

PPF Organizes Training Workshop On Journalists Protection Act In Sukkur

Faizan Hashmi Published October 31, 2023 | 05:30 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2023) Journalists in Sukkur received training on the effective use of the Sindh Protection of Journalists and Other Practitioners Act, 2021, at a one-day workshop organized by the Pakistan Press Foundation (PPF) on Tuesday.

The workshop participants were taught the procedure of filing complaints with the Sindh Commission for the Protection of Journalists (SCPJ).

Lala Hassan, a PPF representative, said that the Act was enacted to protect journalists from physical and digital threats and intimidation. He said that the government has established a commission to protect journalists and other media workers, and that the commission includes leaders of journalist organizations and elected representatives.

Syed Kumail Hyder Shah, Chairman of the Sukkur District Council, said that the Sindh government has provided legal protection to journalists by forming the Protection of Journalists and other Practitioners Act. He said that the Act and Rules are supporting the human rights of journalists.

SSP Sukkur, Irfan Samo, said that the Sindh government has taken a good step by introducing the Sindh Protection of Journalists and Other Practitioners Act. He said that the police should also be trained on the Act.

Lala Asad Pathan, Leader of the Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ), thanked the PPF for organizing the training workshop.

Other speakers at the workshop included Lala Shahbaz Pathan, Vice President of the Sukkur Press Club; Shahzad Tabani, General Secretary of the Sukkur Press Club; Imdad Bozdar, President of the Union of Journalists; Syed Ahkar Rizvi; Ma Shaista Khoso, a women's social development activist; and Ghazala Anjum, a women's social development activist.

The speakers all agreed that the Sindh Protection of Journalists and Other Practitioners Act is an important piece of legislation that will help to protect journalists from harassment, violence, and threats. They called for the government to implement the Act fully and to provide training to journalists and police on the Act.

