PPF Strives To Integrate Value-added Products, Services For DFPO Branches

Tue 17th November 2020

Pakistan Post Foundation (PPF) Logistic Division strives to integrate value-added products and services for Digital Franchise Post Office (DFPO) branches

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2020 ) :Pakistan Post Foundation (PPF) Logistic Division strives to integrate value-added products and services for Digital Franchise Post Office (DFPO) branches.

These include e-commerce, financial services, insurance and others, as well as commission structure on these products communicated from time to time to all franchises, an official of Pakistan Post told APP on Tuesday.

He said that under the set criteria, the Franchisee must comply with all the terms and conditions, no prior financial default and police history, adding that the Franchisees will have to get Franchise Manager Training or hire a trained person.

Minimum required qualification is Matric; Graduate is preferred, adding that all genders are encouraged to apply.

Pakistan Post or PPF Logistic Division does not collect up-front amount of Rs.150,000 for franchise setup, he said.

He said this is an estimated amount that the franchee require in order to procure the starter kit items specified by PPF.

The starter kit includes laptop, printer, barcode, scanner and other peripherals for franchise operations and franchisee may purchase the specified equipment from market at its sole discretion.

The Franchisee must meet the minimum rating and the minimum business targets assigned to him, on individual basis. In case of failure in maintaining these criteria, PPF Logistics Division will issue warnings to the franchisee.

Any failure in compliance after 3 consecutive warnings may lead to cancellation of franchise license.

