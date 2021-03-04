PPF to host 03-day Safety Training Workshop for Bloggers, HRD from March 26

Pakistan Press Foundation (PPF) has invited applications for a three-day security training workshop to be held in Lahore from March 26 from the bloggers and Human Rights Defenders (HRD).

MIRPUR [AJK]: (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2021 ) :Pakistan Press Foundation (PPF) has invited applications for a three-day security training workshop to be held in Lahore from March 26 from the bloggers and Human Rights Defenders (HRD).

The training will include sessions on physical, digital and psycho-social security, said a PPF statement released to media on Thursday.

The training is designed to develop skills of the participants to secure themselves from different kinds of threats, enabling them to perform democratic function safely, the statement said.

The first three workshops were held in Karachi, it added.

The deadline for receiving applications from those interested in participating in the training workshop is March 12 (Friday).