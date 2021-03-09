UrduPoint.com
PPHI Celebrates International Women's Day

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Tue 09th March 2021 | 02:30 PM

PPHI celebrates International Women's Day

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2021 ) :The Peoples Primary Healthcare Initiatives (PPHI) Sindh celebrated International Women's Day here on Tuesday to appreciate and acknowledge its female team members.

The main objective of the ceremony was to recognize women's role in making PPHI Sindh a successful model and highlighted the role of women in providing quality primary health services to the communities, according to a press release issued.

On the occasion, Chief Executive Officer PPHI Sindh, Abdul Wahab Soomro said that the day was focuses on helping women to gain full and equal participation in development.

While saluting to those women of PPHI Sindh who are working in the far-flung areas of Sindh, he said they were using their own transport to travel and serving the humanity also.

These female workers are working hard and efficiently in the health centres of PPHI Sindh also in night shifts, he added.

The representative of World food Program (WFP) Sabira Soomro appreciated hardworking and dedicated efforts of the female workers working in PPHI-Sindh and said that she fully believed that women highlight society's empowerment.

The PPHI Sindh management also distributed certificates of appreciation among the women staff members.

