PPHI Providing Required Health Facilities In Remote Areas Of Tharparkar: Dr.Zohaib Abassi

Umer Jamshaid 42 minutes ago Mon 14th June 2021 | 10:05 PM

PPHI providing required health facilities in remote areas of Tharparkar: Dr.Zohaib Abassi

The District Manager People's Primary health care initiatives (PPHI) Dr. Zohaib Ahmed Abbasi has refuted the impression about unavailability of health facilities in remote areas of Tharparkar district

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2021 ) :The District Manager People's Primary health care initiatives (PPHI) Dr. Zohaib Ahmed Abbasi has refuted the impression about unavailability of health facilities in remote areas of Tharparkar district.

In a statement issued on Monday, he clarified that in this regard, news being circulated in the media were false and baseless. He said that PPHI was providing required health facilities in remote areas of the district and also providing treatment and medicines to basic health centers running under PPHI. He said that there was no shortage of medicines and doctors while patients were being treated free of cost with ensuring provision of free medicines.

