UrduPoint.com

PPHI Role Vital In Providing Basic Health Facilities To People

Sumaira FH Published June 20, 2023 | 10:04 PM

PPHI role vital in providing basic health facilities to people

Deputy Commissioner Kalat Munir Ahmad Durrani on Tuesday said the People's Primary Healthcare Initiative (PPHI) played a vital role in providing basic health facilities to people

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Kalat Munir Ahmad Durrani on Tuesday said the People's Primary Healthcare Initiative (PPHI) played a vital role in providing basic health facilities to people.

He expressed these views while presiding over the monthly review meeting of PPHI, attended by District Support Manager PPHI Mujeeb Baloch, District Health Officer Dr Nasrullah Longove and the in-charges of PHUs.

In the meeting, the monthly performance of PPHI, attendance of doctors and other staff in BHUs, availability of medicines in BHUs, repair work in BHUs, provision of ambulances and other important issues were discussed in detail.

The DC directed the PPHI staff and other staff to ensure their attendance to maintain the quality of PPHI Kalat.

While the best-performing staff will be awarded a cash prize and certificates of appreciation, he noted.

He said that the district administration would continue all possible cooperation with PPHI for the provision of health facilities.

At the end of the meeting, the equipment purchased by PPHI was handed over to the in-charges of BHUs.

Related Topics

Kalat All

Recent Stories

UN urges Sudan neighbours to keep borders open as ..

UN urges Sudan neighbours to keep borders open as exodus tops 500,000

15 seconds ago
 Open katchery held in Tehsil Rustam

Open katchery held in Tehsil Rustam

17 seconds ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed praises ERC&#039;s efforts during ..

Hamdan bin Zayed praises ERC&#039;s efforts during Year of Sustainability

6 minutes ago
 EU Believes Moldovan Constitutional Court Has Righ ..

EU Believes Moldovan Constitutional Court Has Right to Ban Opposition Sor Party

6 minutes ago
 Mayorkas, DHS Scrap Trump Policy, Allow 337,000 Il ..

Mayorkas, DHS Scrap Trump Policy, Allow 337,000 Illegals to Stay in US - Stateme ..

6 minutes ago
 Jinnah House attack: ATC remands 17 accused in pol ..

Jinnah House attack: ATC remands 17 accused in police custody

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.