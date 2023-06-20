PPHI role vital in providing basic health facilities to people

Deputy Commissioner Kalat Munir Ahmad Durrani on Tuesday said the People's Primary Healthcare Initiative (PPHI) played a vital role in providing basic health facilities to people

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Kalat Munir Ahmad Durrani on Tuesday said the People's Primary Healthcare Initiative (PPHI) played a vital role in providing basic health facilities to people.

He expressed these views while presiding over the monthly review meeting of PPHI, attended by District Support Manager PPHI Mujeeb Baloch, District Health Officer Dr Nasrullah Longove and the in-charges of PHUs.

In the meeting, the monthly performance of PPHI, attendance of doctors and other staff in BHUs, availability of medicines in BHUs, repair work in BHUs, provision of ambulances and other important issues were discussed in detail.

The DC directed the PPHI staff and other staff to ensure their attendance to maintain the quality of PPHI Kalat.

While the best-performing staff will be awarded a cash prize and certificates of appreciation, he noted.

He said that the district administration would continue all possible cooperation with PPHI for the provision of health facilities.

At the end of the meeting, the equipment purchased by PPHI was handed over to the in-charges of BHUs.