PPHI Sindh Inaugurates New Mother And Child Health Center In Mirpurkhas
Muhammad Irfan Published February 15, 2024 | 06:04 PM
MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2024) The Chief Executive Officer of PPHI Sindh Javed Ali Jagirani inaugurated the newly renovated building of Mother and Child Health Center Abdul Qayyum Khair in Mirpurkhas to provide better health facilities to the people, on Thursday here.
According to official sources of People's Primary Healthcare Initiative (PPHI) Sindh, CEO Javed Ali Jagirani said that PPHI Sindh is committed to providing basic health facilities to the people, especially in the rural areas.
He added that PPHI Sindh is working hard to improve the quality and accessibility of primary health care services, so that the people can benefit from modern and reliable health care at their doorstep.
He also praised the efforts of the staff and the management of PPHI Sindh for their dedication and professionalism.
The inauguration ceremony was attended by Regional Director PPHI Mazhar Vissar, District Manager PPHI Mirpurkhas Jethanand, Col. Farooq Mehr, District Manager PPHI Col. Akhtar Ali and other dignitaries.
