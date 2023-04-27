PPHI upgrades basic health unit at Nawabshah

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2023 ) :PPHI Shaheed Benazirabad has upgraded the Basic Health Unit of Rais Karam Ali Jamali, the opening of the unit was performed by District Manager PPHI Arif Ali Abbasi and elites of village Sher Ali Jamali and others. Addressing the occasion, District Manager PPHI Arif Ali Abbasi said that all Health centers functioning under the supervision of PPHI are providing better health facilities to citizens.

He said that objective of upgrading this Basic Health Unit is to provide better health facilities to area people round the clock. He said that PPHI is striving to upgrade health centers of other parts of the district to extend better health facilities in those areas also. On the occasion, elites of the village Sher Muhammad Jamali, Ayaz Ali Jamali and others appreciated PPHI on upgrading the center. PPP leader Ataullah Brohi, Jahangir Jamali and PPHI officials were present on the occasion.