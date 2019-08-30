PPIB allows extensions in financial close dates of 2 Thar Coal power projects

The Private Power and Infrastructure Board (PPIB) on Thursday allowed extensions in Financial Closing Dates of Thar Coal based 330 MW Power Project by Thar Energy Limited and 330 MW Siddiqsons Energy Limited located at Thar Block-II without disturbing the completion dates of these projects which are fixed as March 2021 and March 2022 respectively

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2019 ):The Private Power and Infrastructure Board (PPIB) on Thursday allowed extensions in Financial Closing Dates of Thar Coal based 330 MW Power Project by Thar Energy Limited and 330 MW Siddiqsons Energy Limited located at Thar Block-II without disturbing the completion dates of these projects which are fixed as March 2021 and March 2022 respectively.

Presiding over the 125th Board meeting of PPIB meeting here, Minister for Power Omar Ayub Khan cherished the collective efforts of Power Division, and provincial governments of Sindh and Balochistan in materializing two mega power generation projects of around 2000 MW in a short period of around one month, said a press release.

The Minister welcomed the recent additions of 1320 MW imported coal based Power Project at Hub and 660 MW Thar coal based Engro Powergen under the umbrella of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

While praising the CPEC, the Minister reiterated that the present government is according top priority to the CPEC and committed to provide all possible facilities to the companies working on the project.

The Minister remarked that since the electricity crisis is over, now we are concentrating on fuel mix which is dominated by our indigenous and natural resources.

Our end dream is to ensure affordability in arranging future capacity additions for which hydro, local coal, solar and wind assets are particularly vital which are abundantly available across country and enough to provide round-the-clock power supply for a long time, the Minister added.

In the meeting, focus was on hydropower projects particularly the small hydro power projects and secondly the Thar coal mining and power generation projects being setup in the earlier neglected Tharparkar which is now emerging as energy capital of the country.

In a bid to facilitate ongoing IPPs in achieving various milestones, the Board also granted guidance and way forward leading to their smooth, quick and effective implementation.

In the light of directions given by the Board in its earlier meetings for processing small hydropower projects under tripartite LOS regime of Power Generation Policy 2015, PPIB presented detailed report which was prepared in consultation with NTDC and CPPAG.

The Board appreciated the efforts of Power Division, PPIB, NTDC and CPPAG and agreed to proceed in the matter in accordance with the Indicative Generation Capacity Expansion Plan (IGCEP) and according to the approved criteria.

Managing Director PPIB Mr. Shah Jahan Mirza briefed the Board on processing of new transmission line projects in the private sector under the Transmission Line Policy 2015. The Board advised PPIB to engage consultants to prepare bidding documents in accordance with the best international practices for conducting first round of ICB for the transmission line projects.