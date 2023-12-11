Open Menu

PPIB Extends Deadline Submission's Date For Bid To Develop 600MW Solar PV Project

Muhammad Irfan Published December 11, 2023 | 02:40 PM

PPIB extends deadline submission's date for bid to develop 600MW solar PV project

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2023) Private Power and Infrastructure board (PPIB) has extended deadline for submission of bids/proposals till January 11, 2024 for development of 600 Megawatt (MW) Solar PV project at Kot Addu (Muzaffargarh) on build, own, operate and transfer (BOOT) basis for term of 25 years.

Bidders will be required to submit bid/proposal in accordance with the request for proposal (RFP) approved by the National Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA). A single stage two-envelope bidding process shall be adopted. The bidder offering the lowest bid tariff shall be declared as successful bidder who will be required to achieve financial closing and commercial operation date in accordance with the terms and condition of RFP and project agreements.

It is pertinent to mention here that the government had already approved "Framework Guidelines for Fast Track Solar PV initiatives 2022" that envisions development of large utility scale solar PV projects on fast track basis through private sector investment.

The RFP document can be obtained either from PPIB office or through upon payment of $ 200 as registration fee and $ 2500 for RFP document, prior to bid submission deadline.

The interested parties shall submit complete bids in all respect in accordance with the RFP along with the bid bond and bid processing fee. only the bidders who have been registered and purchased RFP from PPIB shall be entitled to submit bid/proposal for the project. \395

Related Topics

Nepra Muzaffargarh Kot Addu January National University All From Government

Recent Stories

The Arab-Islamic Ministerial Committee Discuss the ..

The Arab-Islamic Ministerial Committee Discuss the Need for a Ceasefire in Gaza ..

9 minutes ago
 Mohammad Hafeez determined for Australia Test chal ..

Mohammad Hafeez determined for Australia Test challenge

13 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs Awarded Top Honors in Global, Region ..

Dubai Customs Awarded Top Honors in Global, Regional Government Communication

14 minutes ago
 The New Champion Unleashed - realme C53 Goes on Sa ..

The New Champion Unleashed - realme C53 Goes on Sale in Pakistan

16 minutes ago
 LHC directs police to present Khadija Shah at 2pm ..

LHC directs police to present Khadija Shah at 2pm today

2 hours ago
 Petrol price likely to decrease after fall in glob ..

Petrol price likely to decrease after fall in global market prices

2 hours ago
Spirit of interfaith harmony permeates Pakistan: M ..

Spirit of interfaith harmony permeates Pakistan: Masood

2 hours ago
 Ushna, Mishi Khan spearhead boycott against global ..

Ushna, Mishi Khan spearhead boycott against global brand ‘Zara’

2 hours ago
 Article 370: Indian SC declares IIOJK integral par ..

Article 370: Indian SC declares IIOJK integral part of country

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 December 2023

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 December 2023

6 hours ago
 Human Rights Situation in Pakistan: A Comprehensiv ..

Human Rights Situation in Pakistan: A Comprehensive Analysis

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan