PPIB extends financial closing deadlines of Azad Pattan, Thar coal projects

Private Power Infrastructure Board (PPIB) on Monday granted extension in financial closing deadlines to 700 MW Azad Pattan Hydropower and 330 MW ThalNova Power projects

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2019 ):Private Power Infrastructure Board (PPIB) on Monday granted extension in financial closing deadlines to 700 MW Azad Pattan Hydropower and 330 MW ThalNova Power projects.

Presiding over the 124th meeting of PPIB here, Minister for Power Omar Ayub congratulated and appreciated the combined efforts of Power Division, PPIB and Sindh government for commissioning of Pakistan's first ever indigenous 660 MW Thar Engro power plant, said a press release.

The PPIB board agreed to grant extension in financial closing deadlines Azad Pattan hydropower project till June 2026.

Azad Pattan Hydropower Project is being built on Jhelum River near Sudhnoti, AJ&K by M/s China Gezhouba Group Company.

The board also granted extension in financial closing deadline of Thar coal based 330 MW Project by ThalNova Power Thar Pvt. till March 2021. The Thar coal project is amongst the fleet of "Prioritized Projects" under China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Minister for Power Omar Ayub Khan said commissioning of 660 MW Thar coal project was a historic development towards realization of nation's dream of utilizing indigenous coal for power generation.

The minister further stated that all efforts were being made by the present government to generate indigenous, reliable and affordable electricity through different means.

He explained that Pakistan had enormous resources of coal and hydro which if utilized properly for power generation, substantial amount of foreign exchange could be saved as Thar coal had the potential of generating thousands of megawatts for decades to come.

Detailed deliberations took place on various agenda items presented before the Board by the Managing Director PPIB Mr. Shah Jahan Mirza. Performance of various ongoing IPPs was also evaluated and necessary way forward was guided to PPIB for further processing.

The minister commented that the efforts for improving the efficiency of this crucial sector were afoot and the government has so far bagged tremendous success.

He further added that the government was determined in developing a competitive energy market in Pakistan.