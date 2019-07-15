UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PPIB Extends Financial Closing Deadlines Of Azad Pattan, Thar Coal Projects

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 15th July 2019 | 11:59 PM

PPIB extends financial closing deadlines of Azad Pattan, Thar coal projects

Private Power Infrastructure Board (PPIB) on Monday granted extension in financial closing deadlines to 700 MW Azad Pattan Hydropower and 330 MW ThalNova Power projects

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2019 ):Private Power Infrastructure Board (PPIB) on Monday granted extension in financial closing deadlines to 700 MW Azad Pattan Hydropower and 330 MW ThalNova Power projects.

Presiding over the 124th meeting of PPIB here, Minister for Power Omar Ayub congratulated and appreciated the combined efforts of Power Division, PPIB and Sindh government for commissioning of Pakistan's first ever indigenous 660 MW Thar Engro power plant, said a press release.

The PPIB board agreed to grant extension in financial closing deadlines Azad Pattan hydropower project till June 2026.

Azad Pattan Hydropower Project is being built on Jhelum River near Sudhnoti, AJ&K by M/s China Gezhouba Group Company.

The board also granted extension in financial closing deadline of Thar coal based 330 MW Project by ThalNova Power Thar Pvt. till March 2021. The Thar coal project is amongst the fleet of "Prioritized Projects" under China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Minister for Power Omar Ayub Khan said commissioning of 660 MW Thar coal project was a historic development towards realization of nation's dream of utilizing indigenous coal for power generation.

The minister further stated that all efforts were being made by the present government to generate indigenous, reliable and affordable electricity through different means.

He explained that Pakistan had enormous resources of coal and hydro which if utilized properly for power generation, substantial amount of foreign exchange could be saved as Thar coal had the potential of generating thousands of megawatts for decades to come.

Detailed deliberations took place on various agenda items presented before the Board by the Managing Director PPIB Mr. Shah Jahan Mirza. Performance of various ongoing IPPs was also evaluated and necessary way forward was guided to PPIB for further processing.

The minister commented that the efforts for improving the efficiency of this crucial sector were afoot and the government has so far bagged tremendous success.

He further added that the government was determined in developing a competitive energy market in Pakistan.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Electricity Exchange China Thar Company CPEC Jhelum March June Engro Market All Government

Recent Stories

Couple shot dead over minor issue in Charsadda

24 minutes ago

Yemeni Conflicting Sides Agee on New Measures to S ..

36 minutes ago

US, Russian Sister Cities to Hold Conference in Li ..

38 minutes ago

United Nations Security Council Condemns 'In Stron ..

38 minutes ago

NMC participates in Arab Media Standing Committee ..

1 hour ago

US House to Vote on Resolution Condemning Trump's ..

38 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.