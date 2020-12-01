UrduPoint.com
PPIB Inducts 40 IPPs Projects So Far By Attracting $ 17 Bln Investment

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 01st December 2020 | 04:23 PM

PPIB inducts 40 IPPs projects so far by attracting $ 17 bln investment

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2020 ) :Private Power Infrastructure board (PPIB) has successfully managed to induct 40 independent private power projects (IPPs) of about 17551 MW by attracting an investment of around $ 17 billion so far.

Official sources told APP here that IPPs were around 50 per cent of the country's present installed generation capacity.

They said that PPIB attracted leading international / local investors and lenders to the Pakistan Power Sector thus contributed in development of domestic capital markets.

They said now the organization was also advancing development of small hydropower projects in the country. The projects were included 700.7 MW Azad Pattan, 1,124 MW Kohala, 102 MW Gulpur, 870 MW Suki Kinari, 720 MW Karot Hydropower Projects. 102 MW Gulpur Hydropower Project had already started operation while 84 MW New Bong Hydropower Project, the first hydro IPP in Pakistan/AJK had been commissioned.

