PPIC3 To Remain Operational During Eid Holiday's

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 31st July 2020 | 06:34 PM

PPIC3 to remain operational during Eid holiday's

The Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA), PPIC-3 Center would continue its operations during Eid holidays

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2020 ) :The Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA), PPIC-3 Center would continue its operations during Eid holidays.

Police investigation officers would be able to obtain video evidences during the holidays as the center would remain open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.

m, said a spokesman for PSCA here on Friday.

In case of any emergency, the video can be watched 24 hours from PSCA IC3 Center, he said and added that with the help of cameras, the operation and monitoring process would continue 24 hours throughout the metropolitan City, whereas e-ticketing would remain continue during holidays, he maintained.

More Stories From Pakistan

