PPL Donates Rs. 15 M For Flood Affectees Of KP

Faizan Hashmi Published September 06, 2022 | 12:00 PM

PPL donates Rs. 15 m for flood affectees of KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2022 ) :As a responsible national company, Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL) has been in the forefront to support the disaster-hit communities of the recent devastating floods across Pakistan.

In this regard a donation cheque of Rs15 million was presented by GMCS PPL Syed Mahmood Ul Hassan to Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) Dr Shahzad Khan Bangash at the Chief Secretary's office in Peshawar, says a press release issued here on Tuesday.

Director General, Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), KP, Shareef Hussain was also present on the occasion.

Earlier, an amount of Rs25 million was handed over to PDMA, Balochistan for flood affectees of the province.

