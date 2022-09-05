PPL donates Rs15 mln to PDMA

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2022 ) :Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL) has donated Rs 15 Million to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Provincial Disaster Management Authority for flood relief operations.

The donation cheque was presented to Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr. Shahzad Khan Bangash by General Manager Corporate Services PPL Brigadier Syed Mahmood ul Hassan (Retd) on Monday at the CS Office.

The Secretary Relief and DG PDMA were also present.