PPL Funds Sindh Instittue Of Urology And Transplantation,TKC For Procurement Of Essential Gadgets

Thu 27th February 2020

Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL) has donated Rs.10 million to Sindh Instittue of Urology and Transplantation (SIUT) for purchase of a lithoclast surgical machine used for removal of kidney stone and another Rs. five million to The Kidney Centre (TKC) for procurement of dialysis machines

According to PPL spokesperson the assistance offered under corporate social responsibility (CSR) is meant to benefit the patients with limited resources hence unable to pay for relevant medical care in private settings.

