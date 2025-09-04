PPL strikes major oil and gas reserves in Potwar region

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2025) Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL) has announced a significant oil and gas discovery from its Dhok Sultan-03 well in District Attock, Punjab.

According to a news release issued here on Thursday, the discovery is the second in the Dhok Sultan Block and ranks among the deepest oil finds in the Potwar region’s naturally fractured carbonate reservoirs. PPL operates the block with a 75 percent working interest, while Government Holdings Private Limited (GHPL) holds the remaining 25 percent.

The well, spudded on January 18 this year and drilled to a depth of 5,815 meters, was tested in the Patala and Lockhart formations. Initial results showed a flow of 1,469 barrels per day of oil and 2.56 million standard cubic feet per day (MMscfd) of gas on a 32/64” choke, and 2,113 barrels per day of oil with 4.13 MMscfd of gas on a 48/64” choke.

PPL termed the discovery an important addition to Pakistan’s energy mix, with the potential to reduce reliance on imported fuel and conserve foreign exchange.