PPL Strikes Major Oil And Gas Reserves In Potwar Region
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 04, 2025 | 07:50 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2025) Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL) has announced a significant oil and gas discovery from its Dhok Sultan-03 well in District Attock, Punjab.
According to a news release issued here on Thursday, the discovery is the second in the Dhok Sultan Block and ranks among the deepest oil finds in the Potwar region’s naturally fractured carbonate reservoirs. PPL operates the block with a 75 percent working interest, while Government Holdings Private Limited (GHPL) holds the remaining 25 percent.
The well, spudded on January 18 this year and drilled to a depth of 5,815 meters, was tested in the Patala and Lockhart formations. Initial results showed a flow of 1,469 barrels per day of oil and 2.56 million standard cubic feet per day (MMscfd) of gas on a 32/64” choke, and 2,113 barrels per day of oil with 4.13 MMscfd of gas on a 48/64” choke.
PPL termed the discovery an important addition to Pakistan’s energy mix, with the potential to reduce reliance on imported fuel and conserve foreign exchange.
Recent Stories
Gold prices remain steady at record level in Pakistan
Actress Momina Iqbal criticizes politicians over flood response
Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar challenges 26th constitutional amendment in SC
Floods submerge vast areas as Chenab, Ravi and Sutlej rivers overflow
Pakistan, China agree to deepen ties, fast-track CPEC projects
Hazrat Mian Mir’s Urs celebrated with respect, devotion
Total Lunar Eclipse 2025 in Pakistan: Check date and time for visibility
PSX hits record high as 100-index crosses 153,000 points
Indian TV actor Ashish Kapoor arrested on rape charge
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 September 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 September 2025
Proper drainage system, removing illegal construction near rivers to help reduce ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
12 dead, 1,199 injured in Punjab road accidents6 minutes ago
-
Floods wreak havoc in Punjab, hundreds of villages submerged, crops destroyed6 minutes ago
-
Teams of Agriculture and Livestock departments actively participating in flood relief operations6 minutes ago
-
Traffic warden held for allegedly selling state land6 minutes ago
-
ATC grants bail to PTI founder’s nephew in Jinnah House case6 minutes ago
-
Paharpur AC pays surprise visit to Agriculture Department office6 minutes ago
-
Cantt Police arrest man wanted for 2020 restaurant theft6 minutes ago
-
PPL strikes major oil and gas reserves in Potwar region6 minutes ago
-
HU holds seminar on Seerat-un-Nabi (SAW)6 minutes ago
-
KP Minister Meena Khan distributes relief among flood victims of Buner6 minutes ago
-
PPL announces major oil & gas discovery from Dhok Sultan-03 in Potwar region6 minutes ago
-
Sindh Government Appoints Focal Persons for Journalists' Protection16 minutes ago