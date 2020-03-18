UrduPoint.com
PPMA Assures Support To Ensure Availability Of Essential Medicines To Deal With Corona Virus

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 18th March 2020 | 07:36 PM

Senior Vice-Chairman, Pakistan Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Association (PPMA), Syed Farooq Bukhari on Wednesday said the pharmaceutical industry of Pakistan will do its best to ensure availability of essential medicines required in the country to deal with the Coronavirus situation

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2020 ) :Senior Vice-Chairman, Pakistan Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Association (PPMA), Syed Farooq Bukhari on Wednesday said the pharmaceutical industry of Pakistan will do its best to ensure availability of essential medicines required in the country to deal with the Coronavirus situation. He along with other office-bearers of the PPMA expressed these views in a joint press conference at the Karachi Press Club here on Wednesday.

PPMA Zonal Chairman South Iqbal Ahmad, Dr Kaiser Waheed, and Zahid Saeed, who both are the former central chairman of PPMA also spoke.

They said that the manufacturers of medicines as being an important stakeholder of the health sector was fully ready to lend whatever support is required by the concerned authorities to deal with the present Corona virus situation.

Speaking on the occasion, Syed Farooq Bukhari said that the drugs' manufacturers in the country were fully ready to play their due part in the nationwide efforts being rendered to combat the Corona virus in the country while considering it as their national obligation. The office-bearers of the PPMA said that apart from the continuous production to its fullest capacity, the pharmaceutical industry of the country was also ready to provide whatever assistance the concerned quarters required from it to fight against the Coronavirus.

They said that the medicines' producers would also continue with their best practices in the arena of drug research and development so as to play its due role in the national efforts being rendered to counter the current health emergency due to the viral outbreak.

