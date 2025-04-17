PPMA delegation meets Federal Minister for Health, Mustafa Kamal,

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2025) A high-level delegation from the Pakistan Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Association (PPMA), led by its Chairman, met with Federal Minister for Health, Mustafa Kamal, to discuss strengthening collaboration between the government and the national pharmaceutical industry.

According to the spokesperson of the Ministry of Health, the meeting focused on enhancing mutual cooperation and addressing the challenges faced by the pharmaceutical manufacturing sector.

The delegation briefed the minister on the sector’s performance and notable progress in recent months.

Since July 2024, Pakistan has witnessed a 52% increase in pharmaceutical exports, as highlighted in the briefing.

The delegation credited this growth to the government’s deregulatory policies, which have stabilized the industry and helped eliminate drug shortages in the market.

The delegation further noted that 90% of the medicines available in the local market are manufactured domestically, and many of these products meet the standards for export.

Federal Minister Mustafa Kamal shared his vision for improving the healthcare system in Pakistan.

He acknowledged the limitations of the current infrastructure, stating, “There will never be a day when the state alone can provide health facilities to every patient.”

He pointed out that due to the absence of functioning Primary healthcare centers and referral systems, tertiary hospitals are facing overwhelming patient loads.

“Seventy percent of patients who should go to Basic Health Units (BHUs) visit major hospitals,” he stated.

Kamal emphasized that the key to resolving these challenges lies in telemedicine.

“Over 80% of our population is already using technology. Through telemedicine, we can reduce the burden on hospitals and are working on a comprehensive strategy to implement this,” he explained.

He called upon the pharmaceutical industry to play a vital role in the promotion of telemedicine and offered full government support in this area.

Highlighting the integration of technology into health systems, the minister announced a significant reform, “With NADRA's support, the national ID number will now serve as a patient's Medical Record (MR) number.”

Mustafa Kamal further shared an ambitious future plan, “Soon, we will be delivering doctors and medicines facilities to people’s doorsteps.”

He acknowledged the shortcomings in Pakistan’s healthcare system but reaffirmed the government's commitment to leveraging technology for improved and accessible healthcare services.

The minister also stressed the government's determination—both at federal and provincial levels—to eliminate counterfeit and substandard medicines.

He advocated for the implementation of QR codes to ensure the availability of safe, effective, high-quality, and affordable medicines to the public.

“Fake medicines tarnish the reputation of our country and our companies,” Mustafa Kamal said, urging pharmaceutical companies to take strict measures in this regard.