PPMA Delegation Meets Health Minister
Faizan Hashmi Published August 26, 2025 | 09:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2025) A delegation of the Pakistan Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Association (PPMA) called on Federal Minister for Health, Mustafa Kamal, to discuss key initiatives for strengthening Pakistan’s pharmaceutical sector.
The meeting was attended by the Chief Executive Officer of the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) and senior officials.
During the meeting, progress on the implementation of the 2D bar code system to curb counterfeit medicines was reviewed.
Minister Kamal stressed that effective action against spurious drugs has become inevitable, as such practices pose a serious threat to public health and also damage the reputation of the pharmaceutical industry.
He urged the industry to accelerate efforts for the full and effective implementation of 2D bar codes. The discussions also focused on the strategy for local vaccine production.
The minister reaffirmed the government’s strong commitment to developing indigenous vaccine manufacturing capacity in Pakistan.
He directed DRAP and the pharmaceutical industry to jointly formulate a comprehensive roadmap for local production of vaccines, enabling Pakistan to achieve self-sufficiency in this vital sector, reduce external dependence, strengthen the health system, and save valuable foreign exchange.
Kamal said that the government is determined to promote local vaccine production, which will not only bolster public health security but also enhance our capacity to respond effectively to future health challenges.
He highlighted that the pharmaceutical sector and DRAP must ensure all necessary measures to boost exports of medicines and medical products.
The PPMA delegation appreciated the leadership of Mustafa Kamal and lauded the recent reforms introduced in DRAP, particularly the digitization of medical devices, which has created significant ease of doing business for the pharmaceutical industry.
