PPMA donates PPEs to fight COVID-19; Governor Punjab urges people stay home

LAHORE, Apr 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2020 ) :Pakistan Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Association (PPMA) Friday presented personal protective equipment (PPEs) worth rupees 5 million to Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar to contribute in government's fight against COVID-19 pandemic.

Talking to the PPMA delegation headed by Chaudhry Ansar at the Governor's House here, he said the country was faced with war-like situation and the nation must have steely resolve to fight the deadly enemy like the COVID-19. Sarwar Foundation Vice Chairperson Begum Perveen Sarwar was also present on the occasion.

The Governor Punjab said people must support the government and health professionals by adopting anti-corona measures and stay home to stay safe, adding that the nation would defeat coronavirus under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He advised people to follow Chinese experience and stay home to beat coronavirus, adding that China had always stood by Pakistan.

Sarwar said every Pakistani would have to fulfill his responsibility and adopt anti-corona measures without delay. He said people must support the government and medical staff by following advisories and guidelines to save themselves from corona hazards.

The Governor Punjab said Federal and Punjab governments were fulfilling their responsibilities but unfortunately the opposition had been resorting to false criticism instead of giving sincere input to fight the deadly virus. He urged the opposition to play its positive role in these testing times.

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Sarwar said the government stood by the public and would not leave them alone at any cost.