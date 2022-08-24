UrduPoint.com

PPMA Donates Rs 30 Million Medicines To Flood Victims

Sumaira FH Published August 24, 2022 | 09:50 PM

PPMA donates Rs 30 million medicines to flood victims

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2022 ) :Pakistan Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Association (PPMA) has donated medicines worth Rs 30 million for flood hit people of Sindh and Balochistan on the request of Minister for National Health Services, Regulation and Coordination Abdul Qadir Patel.

In a meeting with the delegation of PPMA, the minister thanked them for generous donation.

The minister said the Ration worth over two million would also be dispatched to Sindh and Balochistan.

Government was determined to provide necessary health facilities for flood victims.

All resources would be utilised for rehabilitation of flood affectees as serving the suffering humanity was governments' religious and moral duty.

He urged philanthropists and international organisations to help the flood victims.

Meanwhile, Patel chaired a meeting to review widespread relief activities being continued in flood hit areas.

The purpose of the meeting was to seek technical support for providing relief to flood victims as the government have not enough resources to conduct relief and rehabilitation operation.

World Health Organization (Who) representative in Pakistan Dr Palitha Gunarathna Mahipala said practical measures were being taken for the rehabilitation of the flood victims and protect them from epidemics and diseases.

WHO would immediately send a mobile laboratory to Balochistan and Sindh in this regard, she added.

Patel said two consignments of medicines have been dispatched to provide medical facilities to the flood victims.

A committee has been constituted to maintain close coordination among various relief agencies for providing relief to flood hit people.

