PPMA Holds Protest Rally For Non-crediting Para-medical Staff Salaries

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Thu 15th April 2021 | 05:30 PM

PPMA holds protest rally for non-crediting para-medical staff salaries

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2021 ) :Pakistan Para-Medical Association (PPMA) on Thursday staged protest rally against non-credit of salaries of 182 para medical employees of Liaquat University hospitals Hyderabad and Jamshoro.

PPMA leaders Abdul Majeed Jatoi, Ravi Tamboli, Asif Ansari and others led the rally here at Hyderabad Press club and demanded payment of three years salaries to affected employees.

They said the salaries of above mentioned employees of Civil hospital Hyderabad/Jamshoro had been stopped since last three years.

Despite registering complaints with higher authorities, para-medical staff had not been paid salaries due to which their families were passing hard times, PPMA leaders complained.

They also demanded of the health authorities to resolve genuine problems of para medical employees of civil hospital Hyderabad/Jamshoro at the earliest.

More Stories From Pakistan

