UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PPMA Stresses For Review Of New Tax Regime

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 08th July 2021 | 06:20 PM

PPMA stresses for review of new tax regime

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2021 ) :Pakistan Pharmaceutical Manufacturers' Association (PPMA), Chairman, Tauqeer Ul Haq on Thursday called for a review in the new tax regime under which drug manufacturers and distributors are responsible for paying advance tax after collecting the same from retailers.

He said that they did not have any mechanism to keep a check on the retailers to ascertain who among them are filers or non-filers for advance tax collection.

He expressed these views while addressing to a press conference at Karachi Press Club here.

The PPMA Chairman said that pharmaceutical producers and distributors did not have the required capacity, manpower and system to collect the tax from drug retailers.

Former PPMA Chairman Dr. Kaiser Waheed also spoke on the occasion.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Same From

Recent Stories

14 minutes ago

17 minutes ago

OIC Secretary General Attends the Second Extraordi ..

17 minutes ago

Experts’ opinion on vivo V21: Forget All Your Ni ..

25 minutes ago

Mufti Taqi Usmani escapes suspected assassination ..

36 minutes ago

Huawei Education Summit held in collaboration with ..

37 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.