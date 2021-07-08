PPMA stresses for review of new tax regime

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2021 ) :Pakistan Pharmaceutical Manufacturers' Association (PPMA), Chairman, Tauqeer Ul Haq on Thursday called for a review in the new tax regime under which drug manufacturers and distributors are responsible for paying advance tax after collecting the same from retailers.

He said that they did not have any mechanism to keep a check on the retailers to ascertain who among them are filers or non-filers for advance tax collection.

He expressed these views while addressing to a press conference at Karachi Press Club here.

The PPMA Chairman said that pharmaceutical producers and distributors did not have the required capacity, manpower and system to collect the tax from drug retailers.

Former PPMA Chairman Dr. Kaiser Waheed also spoke on the occasion.