PPMC being restructured to introduce reforms in power sector: Senate body told

Senate Standing Committee on Power on Tuesday was informed that efforts were afoot to restructure the Power Planning and Monitoring Company (PPMC) for reforming the sector

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2022 ) :Senate Standing Committee on Power on Tuesday was informed that efforts were afoot to restructure the Power Planning and Monitoring Company (PPMC) for reforming the sector.

The committee, met with Saifullah Abro in the chair, was briefed on restructuring of the PPMC, an entity being established in place of PEPCO in line with the decisions of Cabinet Committee on Energy (CCOE).

It was informed that the PPMC was to develop and propose strategies for risk management and develop a central registry to highlight un-electrified areas by DISCOs.

The committee while reviewing the matter took serious notice of the board of directors (BoDs) and was of the view that no significant change would be in order if this remained the same.

The committee also took notice of the exorbitant remuneration per day being offered to BoDs and directed on a serious note that this must be reviewed.

It also showed displeasure regarding the performance of BoDs and directed the Power Division to take action over the non-implementation of recommendations of the committee.

As regards rehabilitation of de-licensed Public Sector power generation plants along with improvements of all GENCOs, the body was informed that rehabilitation of GENCOs would be a policy decision of the Federal government and would involve taking on board consultants and technical staff.

Reviewing advertisements published in local dailies for the post of MD, NTDC in the Power Division, the committee stressed the need for reinstating previous criteria, especially in terms cut-off age.

The body expressed dismay over the absence of chairman National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) and directed the Power Division to ensure his presence in the next meeting.

The meeting was attended by senators, Sana Jamali, Saifullah Sarwar Khan Nyazee, Haji Hidyat Ullah and senior officers of the Ministry of Power, NEPRA along with all concerned.