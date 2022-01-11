UrduPoint.com

PPMC Being Restructured To Introduce Reforms In Power Sector: Senate Body Told

Sumaira FH Published January 11, 2022 | 08:45 PM

PPMC being restructured to introduce reforms in power sector: Senate body told

Senate Standing Committee on Power on Tuesday was informed that efforts were afoot to restructure the Power Planning and Monitoring Company (PPMC) for reforming the sector

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2022 ) :Senate Standing Committee on Power on Tuesday was informed that efforts were afoot to restructure the Power Planning and Monitoring Company (PPMC) for reforming the sector.

The committee, met with Saifullah Abro in the chair, was briefed on restructuring of the PPMC, an entity being established in place of PEPCO in line with the decisions of Cabinet Committee on Energy (CCOE).

It was informed that the PPMC was to develop and propose strategies for risk management and develop a central registry to highlight un-electrified areas by DISCOs.

The committee while reviewing the matter took serious notice of the board of directors (BoDs) and was of the view that no significant change would be in order if this remained the same.

The committee also took notice of the exorbitant remuneration per day being offered to BoDs and directed on a serious note that this must be reviewed.

It also showed displeasure regarding the performance of BoDs and directed the Power Division to take action over the non-implementation of recommendations of the committee.

As regards rehabilitation of de-licensed Public Sector power generation plants along with improvements of all GENCOs, the body was informed that rehabilitation of GENCOs would be a policy decision of the Federal government and would involve taking on board consultants and technical staff.

Reviewing advertisements published in local dailies for the post of MD, NTDC in the Power Division, the committee stressed the need for reinstating previous criteria, especially in terms cut-off age.

The body expressed dismay over the absence of chairman National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) and directed the Power Division to ensure his presence in the next meeting.

The meeting was attended by senators, Sana Jamali, Saifullah Sarwar Khan Nyazee, Haji Hidyat Ullah and senior officers of the Ministry of Power, NEPRA along with all concerned.

Related Topics

Senate Nepra Company Same Post All Government Cabinet PEPCO

Recent Stories

COVID-19 claims two more lives in KP

COVID-19 claims two more lives in KP

5 minutes ago
 FDA to construct 3,700 flats under Naya Pakistan H ..

FDA to construct 3,700 flats under Naya Pakistan Housing Programme

5 minutes ago
 Country's economy grew by nearly 5% in 2020-21: As ..

Country's economy grew by nearly 5% in 2020-21: Asad Umar

6 minutes ago
 Chief Secretary visits Murree to review arrangemen ..

Chief Secretary visits Murree to review arrangements for clearing snowfall

6 minutes ago
 Mayor of London Calls for 'Significant' Reduction ..

Mayor of London Calls for 'Significant' Reduction of Car Use in UK's Capital

6 minutes ago
 Short Time Frames Between Booster Doses May Overlo ..

Short Time Frames Between Booster Doses May Overload Immune System - EMA

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.